China Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Lending Rate To Boost Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 05:27 PM

China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to boost economy

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) China's central bank on Tuesday cut a key benchmark lending rate used to price mortgages, as Beijing seeks to boost its flagging growth.

Officials in China have struggled to kickstart economic growth as they battle a range of headwinds, including a prolonged property-sector crisis, soaring youth unemployment and a global slowdown that has hammered demand for Chinese goods.

The five-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered from 4.2 to 3.95, the People's Bank of China announced -- its first cut since June.

It is the largest cut to the rate since it was introduced in 2019, according to Bloomberg, and lower than that expected by economists polled by the financial news wire.

