UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Central Bank Drain Biggest Weekly Liquidity Since Mid February

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 03:14 PM

China central bank drain biggest weekly liquidity since mid February

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, drained 590 billion yuan (about 84.3 billion U.S. dollars) from the banking system this week, the biggest weekly liquidity withdrawal since mid-February

SANTIAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ):The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, drained 590 billion yuan (about 84.3 billion U.S. dollars) from the banking system this week, the biggest weekly liquidity withdrawal since mid-February.

The PBOC skipped open market operations via reverse repos the whole week, citing reasonably sufficient liquidity.

With a total of 590 billion yuan of reverse repos maturing from Monday to Friday, the PBOC withdrew 590 billion yuan from the banking system.

This represents the biggest weekly withdrawal since mid-February when the central bank drained 680 billion yuan from the banking system from Feb. 11 to 15.

A reverse repo is a process by which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China vowed to keep its prudent monetary policy "neither too tight nor too loose" while maintaining market liquidity at a reasonably ample level in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank 2019 Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Camon 12 Air is Now Available in Mobile Markets Al ..

2 minutes ago

Sana Mir dedicates Game Changer Award to players, ..

9 minutes ago

The Hague Court Denies Kiev's Request to Disqualif ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Sarmat, Avangard Systems Do Not Contradic ..

2 minutes ago

US Interior Department grounds Chinese-made drones ..

5 minutes ago

7 police officers transferred in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.