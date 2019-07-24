UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Central Bank Drains 100 Bln Yuan Market

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:01 PM

China central bank drains 100 bln yuan market

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) skipped open market operations on Wednesday, citing sufficient liquidity in the banking system

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ):The People's Bank of China (PBOC) skipped open market operations on Wednesday, citing sufficient liquidity in the banking system.

Reverse repos worth 100 billion yuan (about 14.5 billion U.S.

dollars) matured Wednesday, meaning the central bank withdrew the same amount of funds from the financial market.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China will keep its prudent monetary policy "neither too tight nor too loose" while maintaining market liquidity at reasonably ample level in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Same 2019 Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

This is how British PM Boris Johnson is connected ..

41 seconds ago

Trump doesn’t make things up: US rejects Indian ..

11 minutes ago

10 drug peddlers held,narcotics, illegal arms reco ..

27 minutes ago

Seoul Says Invited by US to Cooperate Regarding Fu ..

27 minutes ago

MCL,WASA,LWMC to ensure regular inspection of drai ..

28 minutes ago

Transneft to Pay Up to $15 per Barrel of Dirty Oil ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.