UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Central Bank Injects 280 Bln Yuan Into Market

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

China central bank injects 280 bln yuan into market

China's central bank pumped 280 billion yuan (about 40 billion U.S. dollars) into the financial system Thursda

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):China's central bank pumped 280 billion yuan (about 40 billion U.S. dollars) into the financial system Thursday.

The People's Bank of China injected 30 billion yuan into the market through seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.5 percent, and conducted 250 billion yuan of 14-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.65 percent.

With no reverse repos maturing Thursday, this led to a net injection of 280 billion yuan.A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China keeps its prudent monetary policy "neither too tight nor too loose" while maintaining market liquidity at a reasonably ample level in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank 2019 Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

MOCCAE, Chinese companies explore leveraging AI fo ..

4 minutes ago

Just Russia Party to Back Putin's Idea to Limit Nu ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Wants to Decide With Lukashenko on Steps for ..

4 minutes ago

Parliament backbone of strong, vibrant Pakistan: P ..

4 minutes ago

'Most wanted' Dutch criminal deported from Dubai

4 minutes ago

Germany to issue first 'green' bonds

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.