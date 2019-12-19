China central bank injects 280 bln yuan into market

(@imziishan)

China's central bank pumped 280 billion yuan (about 40 billion U.S. dollars) into the financial system Thursda

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):China's central bank pumped 280 billion yuan (about 40 billion U.S. dollars) into the financial system Thursday.

The People's Bank of China injected 30 billion yuan into the market through seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.5 percent, and conducted 250 billion yuan of 14-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.65 percent.

With no reverse repos maturing Thursday, this led to a net injection of 280 billion yuan.A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China keeps its prudent monetary policy "neither too tight nor too loose" while maintaining market liquidity at a reasonably ample level in 2019.