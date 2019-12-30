UrduPoint.com
China Central Bank Skips Reverse Repos Monday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 03:37 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ):The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, skipped reverse repos Monday.

As rising fiscal expenditure near the end of the year kept the banking system liquidity at a high level, reverse repos were skipped, the PBOC said on its website.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

The country will continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference held this month.

The quality and effect of the fiscal policy must be enhanced with more efforts on structural adjustment, while the monetary policy should be pursued with moderate flexibility to maintain market liquidity at a reasonably ample level, said the statement released after the conference.

