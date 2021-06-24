China challenges Australia anti-dumping measures at WTO: govt

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :China said on Thursday it had filed a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization challenging Australia's anti-dumping measures affecting Chinese exports of train wheels, wind turbines and stainless steel sinks.

The move comes a week after Canberra challenged Beijing's tariffs on Australian wine exports and marks a further increase in tensions between the two countries.