China committing huge investment under CPEC: Asim Bajwa

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Thursday said the Chinese government and private sector had recently committed huge investment worth billions of dollars under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Thursday said the Chinese government and private sector had recently committed huge investment worth billions of Dollars under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan.

Referring to a news item published in a section of media, he said the news titled "CPEC hits financial Snag?" was totally baseless and unfounded.

During the last two months, he said the largest single project under CPEC, the Main Line - One railway project envisaging total reform of Pakistan Railways, and Kohala (1124MW) and Azad Patan (700MW) Hydel projects amounting $10.

9 billions had already been signed and committed.

Asim Bajwa who is also chairman of CPEC Authority said the huge investment in Pakistan had clearly expressed the commitment by both Chinese and Pakistani governments and their private sectors including banks in both the countries.