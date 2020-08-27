UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Committing Huge Investment Under CPEC: Asim Bajwa

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 06:46 PM

China committing huge investment under CPEC: Asim Bajwa

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Thursday said the Chinese government and private sector had recently committed huge investment worth billions of dollars under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Thursday said the Chinese government and private sector had recently committed huge investment worth billions of Dollars under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan.

Referring to a news item published in a section of media, he said the news titled "CPEC hits financial Snag?" was totally baseless and unfounded.

During the last two months, he said the largest single project under CPEC, the Main Line - One railway project envisaging total reform of Pakistan Railways, and Kohala (1124MW) and Azad Patan (700MW) Hydel projects amounting $10.

9 billions had already been signed and committed.

Asim Bajwa who is also chairman of CPEC Authority said the huge investment in Pakistan had clearly expressed the commitment by both Chinese and Pakistani governments and their private sectors including banks in both the countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China CPEC Media Government Billion

Recent Stories

Collector Customs Visits LCCI, assures business co ..

49 minutes ago

Afridi acclaims unflinching Turkish support for op ..

3 minutes ago

Tarbela dam likely to attain its maximum conservat ..

3 minutes ago

Gandapur asks to ensure KSP protection

3 minutes ago

Weekly bazaars to remain closed on Ashura; announc ..

3 minutes ago

No change in Pakistan’s policy on Kashmir issue: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.