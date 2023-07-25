Open Menu

China Conducts Central Bank Bills Swap

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 06:46 PM

China conducts central bank bills swap

The People's Bank of China, or the central bank, conducted a central bank bills swap (CBS) operation on Tuesday to improve the liquidity of perpetual bonds

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):The People's Bank of China, or the central bank, conducted a central bank bills swap (CBS) operation on Tuesday to improve the liquidity of perpetual bonds.

The CBS, valued at 5 billion yuan (about 700.2 million U.S. dollars), is open to primary dealers for bidding at a fixed rate of 0.1 percent, the central bank said in a statement.

The swap will be due on October 25, 2023, according to the statement.

The CBS scheme allows dealers to swap the perpetual bonds they hold for central bank bills, which will boost market demand for perpetual bonds but have a neutral impact on liquidity in the banking system.

Perpetual bonds are fixed-income securities with no maturity date and are not redeemable but pay a steady stream of interest in perpetuity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank October Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, ..

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon

9 minutes ago
 Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love will ..

Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love willingly embraces Islam, marries ..

18 minutes ago
 Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh W ..

Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh Wording Suitable for All Sides ..

9 minutes ago
 Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

9 minutes ago
 UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office& ..

UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office&#039;s meeting held with the I ..

21 minutes ago
 'Desecrators not the representative of any religio ..

'Desecrators not the representative of any religion'

6 minutes ago
Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

27 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

6 minutes ago
 IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 20 ..

IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 2022 to 3% in 2023, Next Year - ..

6 minutes ago
 Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treat ..

Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treaty With Baku at Moscow Talks - ..

6 minutes ago
 IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies S ..

IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies Slowed, Credit Conditions May T ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business