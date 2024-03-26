China conducts central bank bills swap Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The People's Bank of China, China's central bank, conducted a central bank bills swap (CBS) operation on Tuesday to improve the liquidity of perpetual bonds.

The three-month CBS, valued at 5 billion yuan (about 704.79 million U.S.

dollars), is open to primary dealers for bidding at a fixed rate of 0.1 percent, the central bank said in a statement.

The CBS scheme allows dealers to swap the perpetual bonds they hold for central bank bills. Perpetual bonds are fixed-income securities with no maturity date and are not redeemable but pay a steady stream of interest in perpetuity.