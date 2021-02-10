UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Consumer Prices Fall In January On Drop In Services Costs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:10 AM

China consumer prices fall in January on drop in services costs

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :China's consumer prices fell in January after a brief improvement at the end of last year, as the world's second-biggest economy was hit by the impact of fresh coronavirus outbreaks and decreased travel, official data showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, fell 0.3 percent from a year ago, with the National Bureau of Statistics saying that residents travelled less given a series of lockdowns in northern China and more restrictions.

Consumers also did not spend as much on services compared with last year -- when the impact of Covid-19 had not yet been felt.

"With the Spring Festival (Lunar New Year) taking place in February this year, and the impact of a partial epidemic spread, there were decreases in both residents' travel and some contact-based services," said NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan.

Dong added that air ticket prices fell 33.2 percent on-year, while travel agency fees dropped 9.9 percent.

The overall CPI drop was below analysts' expectations of prices being unchanged, according to a Bloomberg poll, and down from December's 0.

2 percent on-year rise.

But NBS figures show that food prices rose on-month due to approaching festivities, local Covid-19 outbreaks and low temperatures that hit production and transportation.

"Consumer price inflation is likely to spike in February as the New Year effect reverses," said analysts at Capital Economics, adding the slip into deflation is "no cause for concern".

Pork prices, however, were lower than last year, continuing a downward trend after costs of the staple meat in China rocketed due to an African swine fever outbreak.

There was also further improvement in factory-gate prices, NBS data showed, with the producer price index (PPI) increasing on-year for the first time since January 2020, in line with analysts' expectations.

Dong noted domestic demand continued to improve, and so did the prices of commodities such as crude oil and iron ore, driving a monthly increase.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Oil Price January February December 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hope Probe&#039;s successful arrival at Mars conso ..

7 hours ago

Top UAE officials say success of &#039;Hope Probe& ..

8 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

9 hours ago

Rulers congratulate UAE President and people on Ho ..

9 hours ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

9 hours ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.