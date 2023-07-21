China Creates 6.78Mln New Jobs in First Half of 2023 - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) China created 6.78 million jobs from January-June 2023, which is 57% of the yearly target, Chen Feng, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, said on Friday.

"In the first half of the year, 6.78 million new jobs were created in cities and urban-type towns, accounting for 57% of the annual target. In June, the registered urban unemployment rate was 5.2%," the spokesman told a press conference.

Moreover, as of late June, the number of employed people who were previously below the poverty line reached 32.

59 million people, Chen added.

In March, China released the country's social and economic development plan. The document, published at the opening of the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), says that the government's goals will include achieving an unemployment rate of 5.5% this year by creating about 12 million new jobs.

Last year, about 12.06 million new jobs were created in China, which was higher than the target goal of 11 million jobs.