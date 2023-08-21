Open Menu

China Cuts Key Interest Rate To Support Economy

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 05:41 PM

China cuts key interest rate to support economy

China's central bank on Monday cut a key interest rate in an attempt to counter the post-Covid growth slowdown in the world's second-largest economy

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):China's central bank on Monday cut a key interest rate in an attempt to counter the post-Covid growth slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The one-year loan prime rate, which serves as a benchmark for corporate loans, was reduced from 3.55 percent to 3.45 percent, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) said in a statement, while the five-year LPR, which is used to price mortgages, was held at 4.2 percent.

Closely followed by the markets, the two rates are now at historic lows, after previous reductions in June.

The decision is intended to encourage commercial banks to grant more loans and at more advantageous rates.

Monday's measures -- which run counter to rising interest rates around the world as other major economies work to curb inflation -- will indirectly support economic activity as China's growth flags.

The long-awaited post-Covid recovery following the lifting of health restrictions at the end of 2022 has run out of steam in recent months.

To reinvigorate the economy, the central bank reduced the rate for its medium-term lending facility (MLF) to financial institutions last Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan World China Bank Price June Market From

Recent Stories

DP World partners with Caspian Week 2023 to develo ..

DP World partners with Caspian Week 2023 to develop logistics and trade in Great ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sustainable City reimagines future, vows h ..

Sharjah Sustainable City reimagines future, vows healthy environment and sustain ..

4 minutes ago
 Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in Trkiye's Istan ..

Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in Trkiye's Istanbul

4 minutes ago
 Sutlej river in high flood, 2,000 people shifted t ..

Sutlej river in high flood, 2,000 people shifted to safe places

4 minutes ago
 National Club defeats Civil Tigers

National Club defeats Civil Tigers

4 minutes ago
 President’s secretariat seeks Secretary Waqar Ah ..

President’s secretariat seeks Secretary Waqar Ahmed’s removal day after Dr. ..

10 minutes ago
FTA&#039;s &#039;Muwafaq Package’ and ‘Special ..

FTA&#039;s &#039;Muwafaq Package’ and ‘Specialised Tax Agent’ transformati ..

19 minutes ago
 Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says B ..

Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says Babar Azam

23 minutes ago
 Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in T�rkiye's Is ..

Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in T�rkiye's Istanbul

18 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite for Earth observation ..

China launches new satellite for Earth observation

18 minutes ago
 Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; ..

Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; joins Ministry of Economy’s ..

34 minutes ago
 Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast c ..

Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast cancer campaign

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business