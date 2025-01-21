China delivers first batch of homegrown, mass-produced large civil UAVs

(@FahadShabbir)

URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A batch of independently developed large civil unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) rolled off the production line on Monday in China.

Three of these large UAVs were delivered to customers for use in various fields such as agricultural and forestry protection and aerial logistics transportation.

The UAV model, named HY100, developed by Ursa Aeronautical, is a fixed-wing large UAV with a maximum takeoff weight of 5.25 tonnes and a maximum payload capacity of 1.9 tonnes. It boasts a maximum range of 1,800 kilometers, an endurance of up to 10.6 hours, and is capable of maintaining stable long-endurance flight at altitudes of 4 meters.

Compared to other types of drones, large UAVs have a greater payload capacity, a wider operational range, and more flexible flight altitudes, enabling them to complement other low-altitude aircraft, such as small drones.

"For instance, when deployed for pesticide spraying, the HY100, with a wingspan exceeding 18 meters, can cover up to 240,000 mu (approximately 16,000 hectares) in a single day," said Yu Yang, general manager of Ursa Aeronautical.

A large UAV is an unmanned aircraft with a maximum takeoff weight exceeding 150 kilograms. It has a wide range of applications, including agricultural and forestry protection, logistics transportation, aerial delivery, emergency rescue, and airborne communication relay.