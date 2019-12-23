UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Denies Allegations Of Forced Labour At Shanghai Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:19 PM

China denies allegations of forced labour at Shanghai prison

China Monday denied allegations that prisoners were being used for forced labour, after a British newspaper reported that a London schoolgirl found a message in a Christmas card claiming to be from inmates at Shanghai's Qingpu Prison

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :China Monday denied allegations that prisoners were being used for forced labour, after a British newspaper reported that a London schoolgirl found a message in a Christmas card claiming to be from inmates at Shanghai's Qingpu Prison.

"I can tell you responsibly that, after seeking clarification from relevant departments, Shanghai Qingpu prison does not at all have the situation of forced labour by foreign convicts," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Christmas China London Beijing Shanghai All From Labour

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen: OIC believes in diversity and suppor ..

5 minutes ago

The OIC closely follows up the recent Developments ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese yuan strengthens last week

1 minute ago

Christmas cake-cutting ceremony at UVAS

23 minutes ago

UVAS Officer Staff Association (OSA) office-bearer ..

23 minutes ago

 PIC attack case: Lawyers observe strike against ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.