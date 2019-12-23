China denies allegations of forced labour at Shanghai prison

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :China Monday denied allegations that prisoners were being used for forced labour, after a British newspaper reported that a London schoolgirl found a message in a Christmas card claiming to be from inmates at Shanghai's Qingpu Prison.

"I can tell you responsibly that, after seeking clarification from relevant departments, Shanghai Qingpu prison does not at all have the situation of forced labour by foreign convicts," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing in Beijing.