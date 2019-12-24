UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China-developed Interface Makes Thought-controlled Typing A Reality

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 03:07 PM

China-developed interface makes thought-controlled typing a reality

Researchers in northern China's Tianjin have developed a brain-computer interface (BCI) that allows users to type words with their minds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Researchers in northern China's Tianjin have developed a brain-computer interface (BCI) that allows users to type words with their minds.

The device, independently developed by China, provides a direct communication channel between the human brain and the external world, according to a researcher with Tianjin University.

The cap can pick up electroencephalograph (EEC) signals and send them to the computer. Then, the brain patterns, which carry the user's intent, are decoded by an algorithm on the device. Eventually, the information is converted into instructions and triggers an action, People's Daily reported .

Using the BCI, a graduate student in Tianjin University typed 69 characters in one minute via mind control, winning the first prize in a BCI competition held earlier this year. The speed proved faster than hand typing.

The device is applicable in medicine, rehabilitation, brain cognition, neural feedback and signal processing, researchers said, adding that the BCI technology will be adapted for civilian use, and the device will become easier to carry and use, becoming wearable in the future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology China Student Tianjin

Recent Stories

Four booked over marriage act violation in Faisala ..

44 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

47 seconds ago

Russia Olympic Committee Supports RUSADA's Decisio ..

49 seconds ago

LHC grants bail to former Punjab Law Minister Rana ..

25 minutes ago

Hajj Policy 2020 announcement likely next month

51 seconds ago

Balochistan govt increases educational budget by 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.