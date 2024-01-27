Open Menu

China Development Bank Lends Over 3 Trln Yuan In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2024 | 06:21 PM

China Development Bank lends over 3 trln yuan in 2023

The China Development Bank, a major policy bank in the country, issued a total of 3.08 trillion yuan (about 433 billion U.S. dollars) of loans last year, according to data from the bank

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The China Development Bank, a major policy bank in the country, issued a total of 3.08 trillion yuan (about 433 billion U.S. dollars) of loans last year, according to data from the bank.

Nearly half of these loans focused on infrastructure development, providing financial support for China's key projects in sectors such as water transfer, canal construction and computing.

The bank mapped out its 2024 plan during a recent conference, pledging intensified efforts to aid the country's national strategies and bolster economic recovery.

It also emphasized the urgency of defusing financial risks in key areas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water China Bank From Billion

Recent Stories

Safe blood to help prevent diseases: Dr. Arif Alvi

Safe blood to help prevent diseases: Dr. Arif Alvi

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue an ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamsha ..

9 minutes ago
 Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Austral ..

Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Australian Open title

5 minutes ago
 AIOU inks MoU with PU to expand academic cooperati ..

AIOU inks MoU with PU to expand academic cooperation

5 minutes ago
 PCB Board of Governors formed

PCB Board of Governors formed

5 minutes ago
 Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Austral ..

Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Australian Open title

5 minutes ago
Punjab University (PU), Allama Iqbal Open Univers ..

Punjab University (PU), Allama Iqbal Open University’s (AIOU) ink MoU

5 minutes ago
 Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Austral ..

Dominant Sabalenka crushes Zheng to defend Australian Open title

5 minutes ago
 Businessmen urge Cchairman FBR for measures to cur ..

Businessmen urge Cchairman FBR for measures to curb smuggling

5 minutes ago
 SESAME Users Meeting concludes on Saturday

SESAME Users Meeting concludes on Saturday

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business