China Development Bank Lends Over 3 Trln Yuan In 2023
Published January 27, 2024
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The China Development Bank, a major policy bank in the country, issued a total of 3.08 trillion yuan (about 433 billion U.S. dollars) of loans last year, according to data from the bank.
Nearly half of these loans focused on infrastructure development, providing financial support for China's key projects in sectors such as water transfer, canal construction and computing.
The bank mapped out its 2024 plan during a recent conference, pledging intensified efforts to aid the country's national strategies and bolster economic recovery.
It also emphasized the urgency of defusing financial risks in key areas.
