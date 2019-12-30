UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Development Bank Transfers 100 Bln Yuan To Small Businesses

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:48 PM

China Development Bank transfers 100 bln yuan to small businesses

The China Development Bank (CDB), a major policy bank has so far transferred 100 billion yuan (about 14.29 billion U.S. dollars) of loans this year to boost the development of small and micro firms and spur industrial growth in poverty-stricken areas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ):The China Development Bank (CDB), a major policy bank has so far transferred 100 billion yuan (about 14.29 billion U.S. dollars) of loans this year to boost the development of small and micro firms and spur industrial growth in poverty-stricken areas.

Since the beginning of this year, the loans have been channeled to 322 banks, benefiting more than 120,000 small and micro-sized firms.

Of the total, loans worth 10.5 billion yuan have reached some 100 impoverished counties and helped lift tens of thousands of people out of poverty.

The CDB will continue to give full play to the vital role of development finance institutions and provide high-quality and effective financing services for real economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank Billion

Recent Stories

Indian govt amends Army Act, extends age limit for ..

2 minutes ago

PTI did not take Karachi’s problems seriously, c ..

14 minutes ago

Turkish Police Arrest About 100 Foreigners Suspect ..

5 minutes ago

Court extends four days physical remand of child m ..

5 minutes ago

Capital gets two more shelter homes in Islamabad

5 minutes ago

China's takeout sector expected to exceed 600 bln ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.