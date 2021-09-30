UrduPoint.com

China Discovers Major Oil Field In Bohai Bay - State Oil Company

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 08:21 PM

China Discovers Major Oil Field in Bohai Bay - State Oil Company

The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) announced Thursday that it has discovered a 100-million-ton oil field in the Yellow Sea capable of yielding up to 569 barrels of oil per day

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) announced Thursday that it has discovered a 100-million-ton oil field in the Yellow Sea capable of yielding up to 569 barrels of oil per day..

"The successful discovery of the Kenli 10-2 oil field marked the breakthrough in discovery of lithological oilfield with reserve of 100 million tons in the shallow depression zone of the Bohai oilfields, demonstrated the broad prospects for exploration of lithological structures in the Bohai, and has great significance as a guide for exploration in similar basins," Xu Changgui, the company's exploration department chief, said in a statement.

The oil field is located in the southern part of the Bohai Bay in the Yellow Sea, about 245 kilometers (150 miles) away from the city of Tianjin. The oil deposit lies at the depth of about 15 meters.

A single well in this field could produce 569 barrels of crude oil per day, according to the company estimates.

In mid-September, China's state-run energy giant Sinopec forecast that oil consumption in the country will peak around 2026, at least four years ahead of the global rate. It is expected that the highest value will be about 800 million tons, or about 16 million barrels per day, and then consumption will start to go down.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Oil Guide Tianjin From Million Depression

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin ..

7 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princes ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin Abdul ..

7 minutes ago
 Two Former Correctional Officers Charged with Smug ..

Two Former Correctional Officers Charged with Smuggling Drugs into US Prison - D ..

19 seconds ago
 US Senate Will Pass Government Funding Bill on Thu ..

US Senate Will Pass Government Funding Bill on Thursday - Republican Minority Le ..

22 seconds ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princ ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin Abd ..

22 minutes ago
 Power generation of Tarbela Dam decreased to 3044 ..

Power generation of Tarbela Dam decreased to 3044 MW

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.