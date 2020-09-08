BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) China has not requested and will not request Chinese companies to break the law and transfer data overseas to the country's government, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the International Seminar on Global Digital Governance.

"Digital economy in China has been thriving. There are over 900 million netizens, including a fast growing group of 5G subscribers of 88 million, in China.

Digital economy takes up more than one-third of China's GDP. We have clear legal provisions for protecting the lawful rights and interests of citizens and organizations, including data security and personal information," Wang said in a statement posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.

"The Chinese government has acted in strict compliance with data security principles. We have not and will not ask Chinese companies to transfer data overseas to the government in breach of other countries' laws," the minister said.