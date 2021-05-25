UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Doubles Down Efforts On Virtual Currency Regulation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:12 PM

China doubles down efforts on virtual currency regulation

China has enhanced supervision over virtual currencies to further fend off financial risks and forestall speculation in virtual currency businesses

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :China has enhanced supervision over virtual currencies to further fend off financial risks and forestall speculation in virtual Currency businesses.

Bit-coin mining and trading-related activities will be cracked down upon, according to a statement from a meeting held last week by the financial stability and development committee under the State Council.

The meeting also stressed lowering credit risks and strengthening regulations on financial activities of platform enterprises.

The statement came days after three Chinese industrial associations vowed tougher restrictions on virtual currency trading.

Moreover, the statement is widely regarded as an escalation of China's virtual currency regulation, as the targets for supervision have expanded from bit-coin trading to mining. This escalation is conducive to the crackdowns on hype of virtual currency transactions from the root.

Financial institution members, payment institutions and other agencies shall not use virtual currency to price products or services, read an announcement of Chinese industrial associations of internet finance, banking, and payment and clearing.

Also, internet platform enterprises shall not provide services for virtual currency-related business activities.

It is also not allowed to underwrite insurance businesses related to virtual currencies or bring virtual currencies into insurance liability coverage, according to the announcement.

Virtual currency, a type of specific virtual goods represented by bit-coin, has no monetary properties. For example, it has no legal tender status, said Dong Ximiao, chief researcher with Merchants Union Consumer Finance Company Limited.

Participating in illegal bit-coin trading and speculation activities may lead to huge property losses for investors and affect China's financial stability and social order, Dong said, adding that such activities must be rectified.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet Business China Company Lead Price May From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, 1,630 reco ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus opposition calls for more pressure after p ..

6 minutes ago

DP World, UAE Region to expand energy efficiency c ..

33 minutes ago

Body of a Girl recovers from Rohri canal

6 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements to launch "Khidmat ap ki d ..

6 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 4 breakthrough COVID-19 infection ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.