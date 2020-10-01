UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Establishes Counter-cyclical Capital Buffer Mechanism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:21 PM

China establishes counter-cyclical capital buffer mechanism

China has establish a counter-cyclical capital buffer mechanism in the latest move to diversify the macro-prudential policy tool-box, said the country's central bank and banking and insurance regulator

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):China has establish a counter-cyclical capital buffer mechanism in the latest move to diversify the macro-prudential policy tool-box, said the country's central bank and banking and insurance regulator.

It takes effect from Wednesday, according to a statement on the People's Bank of China (PBOC) website, citing a circular jointly released by the PBOC and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The two departments will regularly assess and adjust the counter-cyclical capital buffer requirements to prevent systemic financial risks upon comprehensive consideration of the macroeconomic and financial situation, leverage ratio level, stability of the banking system, and other factors, said the statement.

The mechanism will further promote the sound operation of financial institutions in the banking sector and enhance the counter-cyclical adjustment capacity of macro-prudential policies, the statement noted.

It will also help to mitigate the negative impact of pro-cyclical fluctuations and sudden shocks of financial risks, and maintain the stable operation of China's financial system, said the statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank From

Recent Stories

Relations between UAE, China based on respect, mut ..

10 minutes ago

Air Arabia announces direct flight to Tashkent fro ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah CP inaugurates SCC’s second ordinary ses ..

10 minutes ago

AC Milan sign promising Norwegian striker Hauge

6 minutes ago

Model Courts awards death sentence to 5, RI to 5 o ..

6 minutes ago

After scoring twice against them, Bayern Munich wa ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.