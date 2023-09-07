Open Menu

China Establishes Global Mangrove Center In Shenzhen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 05:38 PM

China establishes global mangrove center in Shenzhen

China's proposal of establishing an international mangrove center has been approved by the Standing Committee of the Ramsar Convention, the country's forestry ministry said Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :China's proposal of establishing an international mangrove center has been approved by the Standing Committee of the Ramsar Convention, the country's forestry ministry said Thursday.

The international mangrove center will be set up in southern China's Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, according to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (NFGA).

China pledged to intensify international cooperation on wetland protection and establish the international mangrove center last year when attending the 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.

For the next step, the center will put in place an international cooperation mechanism to intensify global efforts in mangrove conservation, restoration, and utilization, the NFGA said.

China has stepped up mangrove conservation in recent years. It has included provisions related to mangroves in the law on wetland protection and implemented a 5-year action plan to conserve and restore mangroves.

Data showed that the area of mangroves in China increased by more than 7,200 hectares compared with the beginning of this century.

The Ramsar Convention, named after the city of Ramsar in Iran, where the convention was signed in 1971, is an intergovernmental agreement dedicated to the conservation and rational use of wetland ecosystems.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Century Iran China Shenzhen Agreement

Recent Stories

"Ab Gaon Chamkenge" program underway in 91 union c ..

"Ab Gaon Chamkenge" program underway in 91 union councils of Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council signs MoU with Jad ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council signs MoU with Jadwa Investment

11 minutes ago
 PRCS-GB Launches an awareness and cleanliness camp ..

PRCS-GB Launches an awareness and cleanliness campaign at the prominent tourist ..

7 minutes ago
 Street crimes in city, kidnapping for ransom in Ri ..

Street crimes in city, kidnapping for ransom in Riverine area being curbed: Care ..

7 minutes ago
 MoIB releases details of payments made to media fo ..

MoIB releases details of payments made to media for ads during last 2 years

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects facilities at THQ, hospital ..

Commissioner inspects facilities at THQ, hospital Gujar Khan

4 minutes ago
Health minister calls on prime minister

Health minister calls on prime minister

4 minutes ago
 PM directs measures to address issues confronting ..

PM directs measures to address issues confronting overseas Pakistanis

4 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Jilani calls on PM Kakar

Foreign Minister Jilani calls on PM Kakar

4 minutes ago
 UAJK extends admission deadline for fall semester

UAJK extends admission deadline for fall semester

4 minutes ago
 7th Sept, a historic day for preservation of Proph ..

7th Sept, a historic day for preservation of Prophethood: Haqqani

19 minutes ago
 US-Pakistan discusses to strengthen bilateral trad ..

US-Pakistan discusses to strengthen bilateral trade economic, trade ties

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business