China-Europe freight train trips top 50,000

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The total number of China-Europe freight train trips has exceeded 50,000 as a cargo train left the southwestern city of Chengdu on Saturday, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The value of goods transported by the cargo service skyrocketed from 8 billion U.S. Dollars in 2016 to 74.9 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, an increase of more than 9 times, said the company.