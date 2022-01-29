UrduPoint.com

China-Europe Freight Train Trips Top 50,000

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 05:43 PM

China-Europe freight train trips top 50,000

The total number of China-Europe freight train trips has exceeded 50,000 as a cargo train left the southwestern city of Chengdu on Saturday, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The total number of China-Europe freight train trips has exceeded 50,000 as a cargo train left the southwestern city of Chengdu on Saturday, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The value of goods transported by the cargo service skyrocketed from 8 billion U.S. Dollars in 2016 to 74.9 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, an increase of more than 9 times, said the company.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Chengdu 2016 From Billion

Recent Stories

France Cannot Stay in Mali at Any Price - Defense ..

France Cannot Stay in Mali at Any Price - Defense Minister Florence Parly

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam's firmed establishment surges in January

Vietnam's firmed establishment surges in January

3 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka seizes 'contraband' beetroot shipment

Sri Lanka seizes 'contraband' beetroot shipment

3 minutes ago
 Wildlife deptt takes action against electrocution ..

Wildlife deptt takes action against electrocution of aquatic species at wet land ..

3 minutes ago
 French Foreign Minister to Visit Ukraine Together ..

French Foreign Minister to Visit Ukraine Together With German Counterpart in Feb ..

3 minutes ago
 Top court issues detailed verdict in Justice Isa c ..

Top court issues detailed verdict in Justice Isa case

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>