China Exim Bank Reports Steady Growth In Assets, Profits

Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:19 AM

China Exim Bank reports steady growth in assets, profits

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ):The Export-Import Bank of China (China Exim Bank) Wednesday announced a steady growth in assets and net profits last year in its annual report.

By the end of 2018, the total assets of the bank grew 15.19 percent year on year to 4.2 trillion yuan (about 610 billion U.S. dollars), while its liabilities went up 16.37 percent to 3.89 trillion yuan.

In 2018, the bank earned a net profit of 4.62 billion yuan, and its outstanding loans amounted to 3.38 trillion yuan, 17.32 percent higher compared with the year before, according to the report.

The bank has adopted targeted measures and policies to provide funds in the country's foreign trade last year, said Hu Xiaolian, chairman of the China Exim Bank.

Last year, the bank's foreign trade loans amounted to 1.

08 trillion yuan, up 11.7 percent year on year, and its outstanding balance of overseas investment loans saw a year-on-year increase of 20.44 billion yuan to 272.57 billion yuan.

The China Exim Bank also stepped up efforts in green financing to support green development projects including pollution prevention, resource conservation and recycling.

Its outstanding loans of green credit exceeded 200 billion yuan last year, said the report.

Founded in 1994, the China Exim Bank is a state-funded and state-owned policy bank, aiming to serve the country's development.

By the end of 2018, the bank had 32 branches in the Chinese mainland, one representative office in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and four overseas institutions worldwide.

