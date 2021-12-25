UrduPoint.com

China Expected To Sell 27.5 Mln Vehicles In 2022

Vehicle sales in China are expected to grow 5.4 percent year on year to reach 27.5 million units in 2022, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAC)

Passenger car sales are forecast to reach 23 million units next year, up 8 percent year on year, while sales of commercial vehicles are expected to see a 6-percent drop to 4.

5 million units, the data showed.

The CAAC expects sales of new-energy vehicles in China to surge by 47 percent from 2021 to reach 5 million units next year.

The association also predicted that sales of vehicles in China would reach 26.1 million units in 2021, up 3.1 percent year on year.

