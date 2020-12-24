UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Expects Gas Supplies From Gazprom's Pipeline To Exceed 141Bln Cubic Feet In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

China Expects Gas Supplies From Gazprom's Pipeline to Exceed 141Bln Cubic Feet in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) China expects that the volume of gas from Russia transported via the Gazprom-operated Power of Siberia pipeline will exceed 4 billion cubic meters (141 billion cubic feet) by the end of the year, Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik.

The diplomat praised Moscow-Beijing energy cooperation and described it as long-term, strategic and "mutually beneficial." Zhang also called the pipeline a landmark project, adding that China is ready to further deepen cooperation in the energy sector.

"Not so long ago, there was a anniversary of the commissioning of a gas pipeline from Russia to China along the eastern route. To date, the total volume of transported gas has reached 3.

85 billion cubic meters, according to preliminary estimates, by the end of 2020 it will exceed 4 billion cubic meters," Zhang said.

The diplomat also said that Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation are now deciding on the number of gas deliveries for 2021.

"After the entire line is put into operation, the maximum annual gas transmission capacity could reach 38 billion cubic meters, which will benefit the 400 million people living along the pipeline," Zhang said.

Russia started to export gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline in late 2019. The Russian company previously said that it intends to reach a designed annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters by 2025.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Company Gas 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

22 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

27 minutes ago

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

59 minutes ago

Ehsaas Waseela-e-Taleem Digital initiative expande ..

6 minutes ago

Bursk Yilmaz gives Lille 3 points over Montpellie ..

6 minutes ago

PML MNAs asked to verify their resignations

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.