China Expects US To Remove Additional Customs Duties, Sanctions- Commerce Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 04:40 PM

China Expects US to Remove Additional Customs Duties, Sanctions- Commerce Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) China hopes that the United States will lift additional customs duties and sanctions against it as soon as possible, as well as make efforts to create favorable conditions for the development of the bilateral trade, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that China did not abide by their purchase agreements under the phase one trade deal signed by former US President Donald Trump.

The commerce ministry spokesman expressed hope at a briefing that "the United States will cancel additional customs duties and sanctions and lift pressure on China as soon as possible, and will also create a favorable environment and conditions for expanding the bilateral trade cooperation.

"

According to the Chinese customs services, the US-China trade turnover by the end of 2021 increased 28.7% and amounted to $755,6 billion. Exports from China to the US in the same period increased 27.5% and accounted for $576,1 billion, while the US imported $179,5 billion worth of goods from China, which is 32.7% more than in 2020.

>