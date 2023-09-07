Open Menu

China Exports, Imports Fall In Aug As Onshore Yuan Hits 16-year Low

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 05:56 PM

China's exports and imports sank again in August, data showed Thursday, as the onshore yuan fell to the lowest dollar level since 2007

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :China's exports and imports sank again in August, data showed Thursday, as the onshore Yuan fell to the lowest Dollar level since 2007.

The disappointing yet expected trade figures add to growing pressure on authorities to introduce fresh stimulus for the world's number two economy even as the data showed some sign of improvement.

The threat of recession in Europe and high inflation in many major economies have contributed to a plunge in demand for Chinese goods, which has been compounded by tensions with the United States and a move by parts of the West to reduce dependence on Beijing.

On top of that, a much-anticipated strong recovery following the lifting of painful zero-Covid rules at the end of last year has run off the tracks, while the gargantuan property sector continues to teeter.

All of this has given leaders a headache as they try to reinvigorate growth while at the same time trying to recalibrate the economy from one driven by state investment to one that is consumer-led and more sustainable.

Customs figures Thursday showed they have a long way to go to achieve the latter, with imports shrinking 7.3 percent on-year last month as consumers remained reluctant to purchase while prices fell in July for the first time in more than two years.

