UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Expresses Concern Over Czech Exclusion Of Chinese Firm From NPP Construction Tender

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

China Expresses Concern Over Czech Exclusion of Chinese Firm From NPP Construction Tender

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) China's embassy in the Czech Republic on Thursday expressed concern over recent statements that Prague was not considering awarding a crucial nuclear power plant (NPP) construction tender to the Chinese contender.

A day prior, Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek told reporters that the government's cabinet was inclined to exclude China General Nuclear Power (CGN) from its candidates for the contract.

"The Chinese side has taken note of the relevant reports and expresses serious concern that the Czech government is going to exclude the Chinese company from the tender for the project," the embassy said in a post on its website.

The embassy went on to say that it was strongly opposed to setting up artificial barriers that hamper fair competition and violate economic and trade rules.

Czechia December launched a tender for the construction of the Dukovany NPP's new power unit.

Rosatom and CGN applied to participate, sparking a backlash among Czech opposition parties that urged the government to remove the companies from the tender, citing security concerns.

The Czech Republic currently operates two nuclear power plants, the Dukovany NPP and the Temelin NPP, which were constructed based on Soviet projects. Nuclear fuel for both NPPs is supplied by Rosatom. The Dukovany NPP is located in the southeastern part of the Czech Republic and has four power units with a total capacity of 2,040 MW.

The construction of the fifth unit, planned for 2036, would increase the plant's capacity to 3,240 MW. So far, six companies have applied to participate in the tender ” Rosatom and CGN, as well as the United States' Westinghouse, France's Electricite de France, South Korea's KHNP, and Atmea, a joint project of France's AREVA and Japan's Mitsubishi.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Nuclear France Company Prague Japan Czech Republic South Korea United States December Post From Government Cabinet Industry Mitsubishi Opposition

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

2 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

21 minutes ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

24 minutes ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

24 minutes ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.