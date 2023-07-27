(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday announced that China extended the loan for Pakistan for the years 2023-24 and 2024-25, totaling Rs $2.4 billion.

Taking to Twitter, the Finance Minister revealed that China rolled over the debt of $2.4 billion owed by Pakistan. The EXIM Bank of China facilitated this loan extension for two years, during which Pakistan will only be required to pay the interest.

The loan agreement's tenure has been extended from July 21, 2023, to June 30, 2025, covering the entire duration. Notably, earlier this month, China had already rolled over $600 million of Pakistan's loan, as confirmed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The PM highlighted the positive impact of this loan extension on Pakistan's foreign reserves while attending the launch ceremony of the Prime Minister's Youth sports Initiative. He mentioned that assistance from friendly nations, such as China, was contributing to the improvement of Pakistan's economic indicators.

Ishaq Dar also mentioned that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had disbursed $1.2 billion to the State Bank of Pakistan as the first tranche under the stand-by agreement, which was approved by the IMF's executive board. The remaining $1.8 billion will be released after two reviews, implying two subsequent installments.

Moreover, Pakistan's foreign reserves received a boost of $4.2 billion in the last four days. This includes a $2 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia and an additional $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Finance Minister praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his pivotal role in reaching the deal with the IMF, and the economic team for their unwavering support during the complex process. He expressed optimism about Pakistan's development progress and emphasized the importance of collective efforts to sustain this journey.