Open Menu

China Fines Ant Group Almost US$1 Bn As Tech Crackdown Draws To Close

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 07:55 PM

China fines Ant Group almost US$1 bn as tech crackdown draws to close

Chinese fintech giant Ant Group has been fined almost $1 billion for "illegal acts", the country's financial regulators said Friday, adding that a longtime crackdown on tech firms was drawing to a close

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):Chinese fintech giant Ant Group has been fined almost $1 billion for "illegal acts", the country's financial regulators said Friday, adding that a longtime crackdown on tech firms was drawing to a close.

Ant operates Alipay, the world's largest digital payments platform, which boasts hundreds of millions of monthly users in China and beyond.

It was one of the most prominent targets of a sweeping crackdown on the country's booming tech sector.

"In view of the illegal and irregular acts by Ant Group and its affiliates in previous years... (the companies) have been fined 7.

123 billion yuan (US$984 million)", the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.

The penalty "included the confiscation of illegal income", added the statement, which was also carried by the country's central bank.

In its statement, the CSRC said that "at present, most of the outstanding problems in the financial business of platform enterprises have been rectified".

"The work focus of the financial management department has shifted from promoting the centralised rectification of the financial business of platform companies to normalised supervision," it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business China Bank From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

3 minutes ago
 House robbery traced, two thieves held

House robbery traced, two thieves held

3 minutes ago
 PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana ca ..

PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana case

3 minutes ago
 KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry ..

KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry fee of Safari Park

54 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

55 seconds ago
 Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

56 seconds ago
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recov ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recovery of Ali Nawaz's brother

58 seconds ago
 Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran ..

Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran

59 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews facilities at hospitals

4 minutes ago
 Russians, and if children in Russia should continu ..

Russians, and if children in Russia should continue their studies during the sum ..

5 minutes ago
 No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity ..

No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity of Quran: Ashrafi

5 minutes ago
 DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements d ..

DPO Dera ensures foolproof security arrangements during Muharram

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business