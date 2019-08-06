China Firms Stop Purchases Of US Farm Produce: State Media
Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 12:03 AM
Chinese firms have stopped purchasing US farm produce, state media said Tuesday, following US President Donald Trump's vow to put more tariffs on imports from China
China "would temporarily not rule out the possibility of levying additional tariffs on imported US farm produce with deals made after August 3, and related Chinese companies have halted purchases of US farm produce," the official Xinhua news agency quoted the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce as saying.