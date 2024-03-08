China Focus: China Ups Efforts To Better Meet Payment Needs Of Foreigners, Elderly
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 05:56 PM
China on Friday released a guideline aimed at continuing to optimize payment services of bank cards, promoting cash use and facilitating mobile payment as part of the efforts to better fulfill the diverse payment preferences of foreigners and senior citizens in the country
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) China on Friday released a guideline aimed at continuing to optimize payment services of bank cards, promoting cash use and facilitating mobile payment as part of the efforts to better fulfill the diverse payment preferences of foreigners and senior citizens in the country.
Following are the highlights of the guideline:
EXPAND BANK CARD ACCEPTANCE
Noting that most overseas visitors are used to paying with bank cards, the guideline urged efforts to expand the acceptance of bank cards across various settings such as utility payment, medical facilities, tourist attractions and shopping malls.
The acceptance of overseas bank cards would also be broadened as the guideline has encouraged localities to upgrade payment facilities for such cards at key businesses in large business districts, tourist attractions, hotels, hospitals and other locations.
Zhang Qingsong, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said that the acceptance rate of international bank cards among key businesses in Shanghai and Zhejiang Province has reached 90 percent.
Recent Stories
PDMA, UNFPA launch GBViE framework to curb gender violence
PEF releases over Rs 1.6 bln to partner schools
England's 'hard day' as India stretch lead to 255 after Rohit, Gill tons
Series of rains, strong winds, snowfall expected from Mar 10
CM decides to reshuffle police dept, to review policy decisions of caretaker gov ..
AJK Minister calls for global support for Kashmiri women's rights
Seminar discusses elderly women issues
AJK advisor hails courageous women of Jammu Kashmir
Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandar all set to battle for win tomorrow
Stock markets diverge before US jobs data
EU Commission chief hopes aid route from Cyprus to Gaza opens Sunday
Rupee gains 25 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets diverge before US jobs data9 minutes ago
-
SECP issues concept paper on Shariah-compliant brokerage services54 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 25 paisa against dollar9 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 1.11 pc1 hour ago
-
Turkiye consul general visits SCCI3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 450 per tola to Rs 228,6004 hours ago
-
Oil up with growing demand appetite in world's top consumers4 hours ago
-
Philippines' jobless rate increases to 4.5 pct in January4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Fraud and volatility fears persist as bitcoin barrels on6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago