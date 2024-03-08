Open Menu

China Focus: China Ups Efforts To Better Meet Payment Needs Of Foreigners, Elderly

China Focus: China ups efforts to better meet payment needs of foreigners, elderly

China on Friday released a guideline aimed at continuing to optimize payment services of bank cards, promoting cash use and facilitating mobile payment as part of the efforts to better fulfill the diverse payment preferences of foreigners and senior citizens in the country

China on Friday released a guideline aimed at continuing to optimize payment services of bank cards, promoting cash use and facilitating mobile payment as part of the efforts to better fulfill the diverse payment preferences of foreigners and senior citizens in the country.

Following are the highlights of the guideline:

EXPAND BANK CARD ACCEPTANCE

Noting that most overseas visitors are used to paying with bank cards, the guideline urged efforts to expand the acceptance of bank cards across various settings such as utility payment, medical facilities, tourist attractions and shopping malls.

The acceptance of overseas bank cards would also be broadened as the guideline has encouraged localities to upgrade payment facilities for such cards at key businesses in large business districts, tourist attractions, hotels, hospitals and other locations.

Zhang Qingsong, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said that the acceptance rate of international bank cards among key businesses in Shanghai and Zhejiang Province has reached 90 percent.

