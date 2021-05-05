The first China International Consumer Products Expo, to be held from May 7 to 10 in south China's Hainan Province, will inject new impetus into the building of the island province into an international tourism consumption center

The four-day expo, which focuses on high-end consumer products, has attracted the participation of more than 1,300 brands from 69 countries and regions.

Covering 80,000 square meters, including 60,000 square meters of international exhibition space featuring products including jewelry, food and health products from leading brands, the expo is expected to attract more than 20,000 buyers and over 200,000 visitors.

According to the provincial bureau of international economic development, the first batch of 20,000 tickets for the public was sold within four hours via the internet.

"The expo will realize direct transactions between global buyers and sellers, introduce foreign high-quality consumer goods, and make up for the shortage of domestic high-end product supplies," said Wang Bingnan, China's vice minister of commerce.

"The expo will build a global exhibition and trading platform for international consumer products, conducive to building Hainan into an international tourism consumption destination," Wang added.

With the expo just around the corner, batches of imported products have been delivered to Haikou, capital of Hainan Province, in recent days.

Among them is a G. Patton GX vehicle, manufactured in the United States and weighing 3.1 tonnes, arriving at Haikou's Xiuying Port.

"The car is worth 3.8 million Yuan (about 580,260 U.S. Dollars). Other vehicles from automobile brands like Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz and Rolls-Royce will arrive at the port soon," said Zak Yuen Lee, president of KAWO International Trading (Hainan) Co., Ltd.

"China is speeding up the construction of the Hainan free trade port (FTP) and there are a lot of preferential policies, such as tax cuts, which will save us hundreds of thousands of yuan in costs," said Lee, who registered the company in Hainan last year.

China proposed setting up a free trade zone in Hainan in 2018 and began construction of the Hainan FTP last year. On April 8, China released a guideline to support easing market access in the Hainan FTP. Over the past three years, a number of domestic and foreign companies have settled in Hainan.