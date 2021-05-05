UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Focus: Expo Gives Boost To Hainan As Int'l Tourism Consumption Center

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 12:36 PM

China Focus: Expo gives boost to Hainan as int'l tourism consumption center

The first China International Consumer Products Expo, to be held from May 7 to 10 in south China's Hainan Province, will inject new impetus into the building of the island province into an international tourism consumption center

HAIKOU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :-- The first China International Consumer Products Expo, to be held from May 7 to 10 in south China's Hainan Province, will inject new impetus into the building of the island province into an international tourism consumption center.

The four-day expo, which focuses on high-end consumer products, has attracted the participation of more than 1,300 brands from 69 countries and regions.

Covering 80,000 square meters, including 60,000 square meters of international exhibition space featuring products including jewelry, food and health products from leading brands, the expo is expected to attract more than 20,000 buyers and over 200,000 visitors.

According to the provincial bureau of international economic development, the first batch of 20,000 tickets for the public was sold within four hours via the internet.

"The expo will realize direct transactions between global buyers and sellers, introduce foreign high-quality consumer goods, and make up for the shortage of domestic high-end product supplies," said Wang Bingnan, China's vice minister of commerce.

"The expo will build a global exhibition and trading platform for international consumer products, conducive to building Hainan into an international tourism consumption destination," Wang added.

With the expo just around the corner, batches of imported products have been delivered to Haikou, capital of Hainan Province, in recent days.

Among them is a G. Patton GX vehicle, manufactured in the United States and weighing 3.1 tonnes, arriving at Haikou's Xiuying Port.

"The car is worth 3.8 million Yuan (about 580,260 U.S. Dollars). Other vehicles from automobile brands like Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz and Rolls-Royce will arrive at the port soon," said Zak Yuen Lee, president of KAWO International Trading (Hainan) Co., Ltd.

"China is speeding up the construction of the Hainan free trade port (FTP) and there are a lot of preferential policies, such as tax cuts, which will save us hundreds of thousands of yuan in costs," said Lee, who registered the company in Hainan last year.

China proposed setting up a free trade zone in Hainan in 2018 and began construction of the Hainan FTP last year. On April 8, China released a guideline to support easing market access in the Hainan FTP. Over the past three years, a number of domestic and foreign companies have settled in Hainan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Internet China Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Jewelry Haikou United States April May 2018 Market Commerce From Lamborghini Million

Recent Stories

Madrid's Popular Party celebrates sweeping victory ..

56 seconds ago

Dist admin recovers 31000 maund stocked wheat

58 seconds ago

Mali woman gives rare birth to 9 babies

1 minute ago

Europe's clubs caught between a financial pit and ..

6 minutes ago

Australian state on alert as local COVID-19 case i ..

6 minutes ago

PAL to organize int'l online women 'Hamdiya & Naat ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.