China foreign trade estimated to reach 30 trln yuan this year: commerce ministry

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :China's foreign trade is likely to remain stable this year with improved structure, the Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

For the whole year, foreign trade volume is expected to reach 30 trillion Yuan (around 4.26 trillion U.S. Dollars) this year, roughly the same as last year, according to Li Xingqian, head of the Ministry's foreign trade department.

Customs data showed that China's foreign trade expanded 2.4 percent year on year to 28.5 trillion yuan in the first 11 months.

Trade structure has improved, with the exports of high-tech, high-quality and high value-added goods expanding at a faster-than-average rate, Li noted.

While external uncertainty is likely to remain, Li expects China's foreign trade to remain stable next year.

The country will continue to improve trade structure, cut trade costs and enhance efficiency, Li said.