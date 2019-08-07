UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Further Weakens Yuan Rate As Currency Row Simmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:29 PM

China further weakens yuan rate as currency row simmers

China's currency weakened further against the dollar as the central bank lowered the yuan's daily reference rate again amid a deepening currency row between Beijing and Washington

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):China's currency weakened further against the dollar as the central bank lowered the yuan's daily reference rate again amid a deepening currency row between Beijing and Washington.

The People's Bank of China on Wednesday fixed the yuan's central parity rate at 6.9996 per US dollar, weaker than the level set on Tuesday, when it hit an 11-year low.

Both the onshore and offshore yuan slid in late morning trading on Wednesday reaching 7.0454 and 7.0796, respectively.

The yuan breached the key 7.0 threshold against the dollar on Monday -- days after the US announced plans to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese imports from September 1 -- prompting Washington to officially brand Beijing a "currency manipulator".

China's central bank said Tuesday it is "resolutely opposed" to such a label, and the bank's governor Yi Gang has long vowed it would not engage in a competitive devaluation.

Allowing the yuan to depreciate makes Chinese exports cheaper and offsets some of the burden of punitive US tariffs, which could soon see virtually all of the roughly $660 billion in goods traded annually between the world's top two economies subject to duties.

The yuan is not freely convertible and the Chinese government limits its movement against the US dollar to a two percent range on either side of a central parity rate that the central bank sets each day to reflect market trends and control volatility.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Governor Exports Dollar China Washington Bank Beijing September Market All From Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

British ministers in US to 'fast-track' post-Brexi ..

3 minutes ago

Commerzbank sees uphill struggle to boost profits ..

43 seconds ago

Development projects to be completed timely in GB

7 minutes ago

Six injured in IOK during protests against repeal ..

7 minutes ago

Wajahat S. Khan is back with an in-depth investiga ..

23 minutes ago

Number of People Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Kabu ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.