UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China GDP Grows Record 18.3% In First Quarter In Virus Rebound

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 08:10 AM

China GDP grows record 18.3% in first quarter in virus rebound

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :China's economy expanded at its fastest pace in record in the first quarter, data showed Friday, in a sharp turnaround from its historic contraction caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The world's second largest economy was the only major one to grow at all in 2020, supported by industrial activity and better-than-expected exports as the virus hit markets around the world.

While the disease first emerged in central China in late 2019, the country was also the quickest to bounce back after authorities imposed strict control measures and consumers stayed home.

"The national economy made a good start," National Bureau of Statistics spokeswoman Liu Aihua told reporters Friday.

Although the GDP figure was slightly below forecasts in an AFP survey of economists, it still marks the fastest pace since records began three decades ago.

The sharp spike was partly due to "incomparable factors such as the low base figure of last year and increase of working days due to staff staying put during the Lunar New Year" holiday, said Liu.

But she added that quarter-on-quarter growth has "demonstrated a steady recovery".

Across key sectors, China powered on in economic recovery.

In March, the country's industrial output rose 14.1 percent on-year, bringing first quarter growth to 24.5 percent, the official data showed.

Retail sales surged 34.2 percent, picking up from the first two months and bringing first-quarter growth to 33.9 percent as life largely returned to normal.

Liu, however, warned that the international landscape still contained "high uncertainties".

In March, the urban unemployment rate ticked down slightly to 5.3 percent, a figure analysts are watching closely with China's consumption rebound behind that of its industrial sectors.

"The recovery remains uneven, with private consumption lagging given rising unemployment," HSBC chief China economist Qu Hongbin said in a recent report.

He added that when the low base of comparison for on-year growth was removed -- given how widespread the virus was in the same period -- underlying GDP growth was likely to be below pre-pandemic levels of six percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports China Same March 2019 2020 Market All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

7 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

7 hours ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Em ..

7 hours ago

Malawi Disposes of Over 16,000 Expired AstraZeneca ..

7 hours ago

New WHO Global Compact launched to speed up action ..

7 hours ago

Finland Starts Procurement Talks With Russia for S ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.