UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Gold Reserves Rise For 10th Straight Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:13 PM

China gold reserves rise for 10th straight month

China's gold reserves rose for the 10th straight month in September to 62.64 million ounces, central bank data showed

BEIIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):China's gold reserves rose for the 10th straight month in September to 62.64 million ounces, central bank data showed.

The gold reserves, valued at around 93 billion U.S. dollars, were up by some 190,000 ounces from that at the end of August, according to data from the People's Bank of China.

The central bank has been increasing its gold reserves on a monthly basis starting December 2018, in line with a global trend of increased gold holdings by central banks.

Official data also showed that China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.0924 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of September, increasing by 19.7 billion U.S. dollars, or 0.6 percent from the beginning of 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Bank August September December 2018 2019 Gold From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Role of Parliament must not diminish

13 minutes ago

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) to start loans ..

24 minutes ago

Brisk centuries by Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Irfan ..

58 minutes ago

Private retreat for librarians discusses new trend ..

60 minutes ago

French, Emirati artworks showcased in Abu Dhabi

60 minutes ago

Israeli forces arrest 10 Palestinians in West Bank

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.