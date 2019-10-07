China gold reserves rise for 10th straight month

(@FahadShabbir)

China's gold reserves rose for the 10th straight month in September to 62.64 million ounces, central bank data showed

BEIIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):China's gold reserves rose for the 10th straight month in September to 62.64 million ounces, central bank data showed.

The gold reserves, valued at around 93 billion U.S. dollars, were up by some 190,000 ounces from that at the end of August, according to data from the People's Bank of China.

The central bank has been increasing its gold reserves on a monthly basis starting December 2018, in line with a global trend of increased gold holdings by central banks.

Official data also showed that China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.0924 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of September, increasing by 19.7 billion U.S. dollars, or 0.6 percent from the beginning of 2019.