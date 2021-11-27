China greenlights four ChiNext IPOs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registration of four companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.

Shenzhen Aoni Electronic Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Yayi Metal Technology Co., Ltd., Dezhou United Petroleum Technology Co.

, Ltd. and Nantong Chaoda Equipment Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.