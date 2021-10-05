China greenlights three ChiNext IPOs

China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registration of three companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board

BEIJING, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offering (IPO) registration of three companies on the country's NASDAQ-style ChiNext board.

Beijing Dataway Horizon Co., Ltd., Suzhou Wanxiang Technology Co., Ltd.

and Guangzhou Jinzhong Auto Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's board of growth enterprises, the ChiNext board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.