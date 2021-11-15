UrduPoint.com

China Grows Oil Production By 2.5%, Gas By 9.4% From January-October 2021 - Bureau

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

China Grows Oil Production by 2.5%, Gas by 9.4% From January-October 2021 - Bureau

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) China has increased oil production by 2.5%, and natural gas by 9.4% year-on-year in the first ten months of 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

Over the period in question, China produced 166.19 million tonnes of oil, marking a 2.5% rise compared to the same period of 2020, and a 4.2% increase from 2019.  The volume of processed oil from January-October of this year reached 585.15 million tonnes, a 5.2% increase compared to the same period in 2020, and 8.3% compared to the previous year.

Over the last month, the country has produced 16.83 million tonnes of oil, marking a 3% rise year-on-year, while the volume of processed oil this October amounted to 58.4 million tonnes, a year-on-year decline of 3%, according to the office.

Over the first ten months of this year, China's oil imports amounted to 425.06 million tonnes, marking a 7.2% year-on-year drop. In October, the country imported 37.8 million tonnes of oil, a decrease of 11.2%, according to the bureau.

As for gas output, China has produced 168.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas from January-October 2021, marking a growth of 9.4% compared to the same period of 2020, and 19.2% compared to 2019.  Last month, gas production in China amounted to 1.65 billion cubic meters, a 0.5% year-on-year increase, and a 12.4% rise compared to the same period in 2019.

China's gas imports over the period in question grew by 22.3% to 99.07 million tonnes, the bureau said. In October, the growth of imports stood at24.5%, amounting to 9.38 million tonnes, it added.

