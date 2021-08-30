UrduPoint.com

China Has 872 Mln Online Payment Users: Report

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 02:07 PM

China has 872 mln online payment users: report

The number of online payment service users in China had reached 872 million by the end of June, according to the latest statistical report on China's internet development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The number of online payment service users in China had reached 872 million by the end of June, according to the latest statistical report on China's internet development.

The report, released by the China Internet Network Information Center, said online payment users accounted for 86.3 percent of the country's total netizens.

The number of online shoppers in China hit 812 million, or 80.3 percent of the total internet users, China news service reported .

According to the report, China has seen steady progress in improving rural access to the internet, as the internet penetration rate in rural areas had increased to 59.2 percent by the end of June.

Livestreaming e-commerce has played a vital role in propelling the sale of farm produce in rural areas, the report added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet China Sale Progress June Million

Recent Stories

EU to Provide Aid to Afghanistan's Neighbors Hosti ..

EU to Provide Aid to Afghanistan's Neighbors Hosting Refugees - Borrell

4 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.48 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.48 a barrel Friday

11 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to receive Umrah pilgrims as per quot ..

Saudi Arabia to receive Umrah pilgrims as per quota granted before COVID-19 outb ..

4 minutes ago
 Brazil target fifth five-a-side gold with 'Paralym ..

Brazil target fifth five-a-side gold with 'Paralympic Pele'

4 minutes ago
 Zayed University, UN Women partner to advance gend ..

Zayed University, UN Women partner to advance gender equality

26 minutes ago
 Russia Records 18,325 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 18,325 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.