China has entirely fulfilled its WTO commitments: ministry

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :China has fully and effectively fulfilled its World Trade Organization (WTO) commitments and earned wide recognition from the vast majority of WTO members, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

Since its accession to the WTO in 2001, China has made vigorous efforts to align itself with the WTO rules, open its market and abide by the rules, Wang Shouwen, China's vice minister of commerce, told a press conference on WTO's eighth trade policy review of China.

China has received full recognition from the director-general of the WTO and the vast majority of WTO members, said Wang, who is also the deputy China International Trade Representative.

China's overall tariff level has dropped from 15.3 percent at the time of China's entry into the WTO to 7.4 percent at present, lower than that of all developing members and close to that of developed members of the WTO, he added.