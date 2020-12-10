UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Has Not Provided Enough Debt Relief For Lenders Amid Pandemic - World Bank

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:01 AM

China Has Not Provided Enough Debt Relief for Lenders Amid Pandemic - World Bank

China needs to provide more debt relief to borrowers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, World Bank President David Malpass said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) China needs to provide more debt relief to borrowers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, World Bank President David Malpass said on Wednesday.

"China has done some debt relief but not enough," Malpass said. "Very important are the interest rate levels that are being charged. Many of the Chinese creditors are still charging very high interest rates, and then they show it on their balance sheet in China, as if it's a payable as an asset at that high interest rate."

Malpass also said China needs to recognize that many bottom-tier countries are not able to pay falling interest rates.

"There needs to be a process to reflect much, much lower interest rates in its (lending) contracts, and also in the balance sheets of the institutions," he said.

Malpass noted that China also needs to recognize how its trading partners were influencing its V-shaped recovery and interact with them and the rest of the world in a constructive way by encouraging demand.

"That V-shaped recovery has been heavily fueled by export growth. Meaning China is providing the supply and the rest of the world is providing the demand and so there's that imbalance in the global relationship. I think China could constructively make progress by encouraging more demand in China," Malpass said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World World Bank China David Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

19 minutes ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

19 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

19 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

19 minutes ago

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory ..

1 minute ago

Canada's central bank holds key lending rate at 0. ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.