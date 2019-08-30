UrduPoint.com
China Has Sufficient Countermeasures, Opposes Mounting Trade War

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:21 PM

China has sufficient countermeasures, opposes mounting trade war

China has sufficient countermeasures but what should be discussed under current circumstances is the elimination of the further additional tariffs to be imposed by the United States on 550 billion U.S. dollars worth of Chinese imports and preventing further escalation of the trade war, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :China has sufficient countermeasures but what should be discussed under current circumstances is the elimination of the further additional tariffs to be imposed by the United States on 550 billion U.S. Dollars worth of Chinese imports and preventing further escalation of the trade war, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

Spokesperson Gao Feng told a regular news briefing that China firmly opposes escalating trade war.

"Proceeding from the overall situations in China, the United States and the world at large, China is willing to solve problems calmly through consultations and cooperation," he said.

China has repeatedly stressed that escalating trade war goes against the interests of China, the United States and people all over the world, and may even trigger disastrous consequences for the world, Gao said.

Last Friday China was forced to take a necessary countermeasure to have some products from the United States targeted for new additional tariffs, he said.

"We hope the U.S. would cancel new additional tariffs and prevent from escalating trade war," he said.

