China Hopes For Energy Market Stability Amid Oil Price Standoff

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

China Hopes for Energy Market Stability Amid Oil Price Standoff

China's Foreign Ministry hopes that oil producers will be able to stabilize the market after it crashed on Monday on Saudi Arabia's decision to cut crude prices after failing to agree output curbs with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) China's Foreign Ministry hopes that oil producers will be able to stabilize the market after it crashed on Monday on Saudi Arabia's decision to cut crude prices after failing to agree output curbs with Russia.

The OPEC + group of major oil producers failed last week to shore up prices that have been falling amid a drop in demand from China after Russia refused to sign up to deeper production cuts.

"China remains one of the leading energy importers and consumers and we hope that the energy market will remain stable," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing.

The spokesman stressed the need for a stable energy market amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has put a damper on global stock markets. A looming oil trade war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has accelerated fears of a lasting impact on the world economy.

