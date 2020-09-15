UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Hushen 300 Index Futures Close Higher Tuesday

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:50 PM

China Hushen 300 index futures close higher Tuesday

China's Hushen 300 index futures closed higher on Tuesday, with the contract for September 2020 up 1.06 percent to finish at 4,677.6 points

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :China's Hushen 300 index futures closed higher on Tuesday, with the contract for September 2020 up 1.06 percent to finish at 4,677.6 points.

The October 2020 contract gained 0.95 percent to close at 4,642 points. The December 2020 contract was up 0.98 percent to finish at 4,580.2 points. The March 2021 contract went up 0.

88 percent to finish at 4,518 points.

The stock-index contracts, agreements to buy or sell the Hushen 300 Index at a preset value on an agreed date, are designed to allow investors to bet on and profit from either gains or declines in the market.

The index futures were launched at the China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) and started trading from April 16, 2010. The CFFEX has set the base value for all the contracts at 3,399 points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Buy China Financial Futures Exchange March April September October December 2020 Market All From

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi announces virtual GCC Heritage and O ..

21 minutes ago

Vivo Launches Y51 in Pakistan, The Perfect Blend o ..

22 minutes ago

New women’s fitness centre opens at Fitness Time ..

24 minutes ago

Russian Reserve Forces Returning to Permanent Base ..

47 seconds ago

Mainly partly cloudy weather expected in most part ..

49 seconds ago

Pakistan strongly rejects U.S.-India joint stateme ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.