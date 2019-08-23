UrduPoint.com
China Imposes Extra 10%, 5% Tariffs On $75Bln Worth Of US Imports - State Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:44 PM

China Imposes Extra 10%, 5% Tariffs on $75Bln Worth of US Imports - State Council

China will impose additional tariffs on $75 billion worth of US imports, retaliating to a similar move by Washington, the State Council Tariff Committee said in a statement on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) China will impose additional tariffs on $75 billion worth of US imports, retaliating to a similar move by Washington, the State Council Tariff Committee said in a statement on Friday.

The United States will impose additional 10 percent tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting September 1 and December 15.

"The Tariff Committee of the State Council of the People's Republic of China has decided to introduce additional 10 percent and 5 percent tariffs on $75 billion worth of imported US goods," the committee said.

The extra duties on 5,078 US items will be imposed on September 1 and December 15, midnight Beijing time.

