China, India, S. Korea, US Mull Storing Extra Oil Supply, Boosting Strategic Stocks - IEA

China, India, South Korea, the United states have either offered oil industry their storage for "unwanted barrels" or considered boosting their strategic stocks, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday in a monthly report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) China, India, South Korea, the United states have either offered oil industry their storage for "unwanted barrels" or considered boosting their strategic stocks, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday in a monthly report.

"Four countries (China, India, Korea and the United States) have either offered their strategic storage capacity to industry to temporarily park unwanted barrels or are considering increasing their strategic stocks to take advantage of lower prices. This will create extra headroom for the impending stock build-up, helping the market get past the hump," the report said.