China Int'l Investment, Trade Fair Attracts Over 1,500 Enterprises

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:24 PM

The 2019 China International Fair for Investment and Trade will be held from Sept. 8 to 11 in the eastern Chinese city of Xiamen, Fujian Province

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The 2019 China International Fair for Investment and Trade will be held from Sept. 8 to 11 in the eastern Chinese city of Xiamen, Fujian Province.

Over 600 industry and commerce groups and more than 1,500 companies from over 40 countries and regions, including Russia, Japan and Australia, are expected to participate in the fair, the organizing committee said Wednesday.

Han Jingyi, deputy mayor of Xiamen, told a press conference that the fair will focus on the Belt and Road Initiative, especially the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

The total exhibition area will reach over 130,000 square meters with some specialized exhibition areas focusing on industrial internet, green innovation and emerging industries. Over 3,000 investment and exchange activities among multinational corporations will be held during the fair.

